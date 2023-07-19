1 shot, 3 homes hit by bullets in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A person was shot in Melbourne early Monday, according to police.
Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Poplar Lane, locating the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a news release shows.
The victim was hospitalized and determined to be in stable condition at the time, police said.
At least three residences and a vehicle were also struck by bullets in the shooting, according to the release.
The Melbourne Police Department is still investigating.
No other information was shared.
Anyone with knowledge of the shooting was urged to contact Melbourne police at 321-608-6731, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.
Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts a general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.
