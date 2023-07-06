Melbourne man shot to death by girlfriend after allegedly attacking her

Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 37-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot by his girlfriend days earlier, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on June 25 on Cedar Drive.

According to Melbourne police, the woman told officers that her boyfriend attacked her and tried to rip a necklace off her neck.

She then grabbed a gun and shot him before he ran away, police said.

The man called 911 to report that he’d been shot, and he later became unresponsive, according to authorities. The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died, officials said.

Police said the woman’s name was not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

An investigation is ongoing.

