92º

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

Melbourne arts district to host audiovisual performance starring Indian River Lagoon

Sounds of the Lagoon is June 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Ryan, Digital Intern

Tags: Brevard County, Central Florida Happenings, Setting The Stage
Indian River Lagoon (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Eau Gallie Arts District is hosting the premiere of the Sounds of the Lagoon project on Friday.

Sounds of the Lagoon, which will be held at the Eau Gallie Square Park, is an audiovisual experience created to highlight the importance of the Indian River Lagoon on both a local and global scale.

A string ensemble from the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will perform an original piece titled “On the Ethereal Nature of Bioluminescence” which was inspired by the sounds of the Indian River Lagoon, according to the composer.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Along with the musical performance, a short film showcasing the beauty of the lagoon will be shown. The makers of the film said they hoped to capture the majesty of the lagoon and the creative process of translating nature into music.

The event is advertised as family friendly and free of charge.

For more information about the event, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Morgan joined ClickOrlando.com in July 2023.

email