Melbourne arts district to host audiovisual performance starring Indian River Lagoon

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Eau Gallie Arts District is hosting the premiere of the Sounds of the Lagoon project on Friday.

Sounds of the Lagoon, which will be held at the Eau Gallie Square Park, is an audiovisual experience created to highlight the importance of the Indian River Lagoon on both a local and global scale.

A string ensemble from the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will perform an original piece titled “On the Ethereal Nature of Bioluminescence” which was inspired by the sounds of the Indian River Lagoon, according to the composer.

Along with the musical performance, a short film showcasing the beauty of the lagoon will be shown. The makers of the film said they hoped to capture the majesty of the lagoon and the creative process of translating nature into music.

The event is advertised as family friendly and free of charge.

For more information about the event, click here.

