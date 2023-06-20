Look alive: Beatles tribute, jazz bands bringing shows to Melbourne’s King Center

The Fab Four on Live In The D

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The King Center for the Performing Arts is welcoming two new shows to its roster, including an iconic blast from the past and beautiful jazz serenade.

“The Fab Four performs the Beatles Rubber Soul & The Greatest Hits” is a Beatles tribute you don’t want to miss.

The Emmy award-winning “Fab Four” is known for their attention to detail, creating live renditions of classic Beatles songs that will make you question if you are watching a performance of a reincarnation of the Beatles.

This show is coming to the Melbourne theater on Dec. 3.

“Spyro Gyra,” a well-known hit in the contemporary jazz scene, is also coming to the King Center on Feb. 25, 2024.

The “well-oiled road machine” has logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 36 albums, garnering platinum and gold records. The show’s stop to the L3Harris Technologies theater will be a part of its 50th anniversary tour with special guest Jeff Lorber Fusion.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the King Center’s website and noon at the ticket office.

