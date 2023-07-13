WATCH: Security manager plays piano during patient’s final hours at Melbourne hospital

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A patient nearing the end of life received a heartfelt sendoff at a hospital in Melbourne, according to officials from Health First.

In a release, the hospital said Wilson Soto, a Security Operations Supervisor with Health First, decided to play piano for one of the patients who was expected to soon pass away.

The patient had donated the piano years ago, so the patient’s family had asked whether anyone on staff would be able to play it during the patient’s final moments, the release said.

Soto volunteered, dropping everything to play for a few minutes on the piano near the patient’s room, video shows.

“It was truly an honor and a blessing,” Soto said when asked about the experience.

