West Melbourne could approve repairs to damaged Space Coast Field of Dreams

The Field of Dreams baseball field opened seven years ago, but now, the field has holes in its artificial surface, which city officials said could be a danger to children playing.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Several years since West Melbourne opened a ballfield for athletes of all ages and abilities, a field of dreams has become a nightmare falling into disrepair.

But Tuesday night, the city council can work to bring the facility back to all-star shape by approving more than $73,000 in repairs for the property including the ballfield.

Tony Martinez, who told the city council last month he was born with a disability, helps organize events at the Space Coast Field of Dreams.

“We were able to bring joy and we were able to bring fun to a lot of fun to a lot of people that don’t have those necessarily in their lives on a daily basis,” Martinez said.

Currently closed, the field has holes in its artificial surface which the city said could be a danger to children playing.

Mayor Hal Rose said he expects the council will approve the repairs that are needed.

During the May 16 council meeting, other council members called the field an “embarrassment” for the city which has run the property for the last five years.

“We have failed miserably on that park because when they handed that over to us and they handed us that money, that was supposed to be maintained,” John Dittmore said.

Heather Gilbert who brings her kids to the park on a regular basis said the ballfield is valuable to their community.

“I think they need to do what they need to get it set up and make everything safe and fun for the kids,” the West Melbourne mother said.

Tuesday night’s meeting at city hall starts at 6 o’clock.

