Melbourne man accused of molesting 2 children staying in home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 49-year-old man is accused of molesting two children who were staying in his home, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

William Grinstead was arrested on Friday after police investigated multiple instances of molestation in his home.

According to the department, the two children, both younger than 12 years old, were staying at Grinstead’s home along with their mother.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Police said the incidents happened multiple times over a week’s period.

He was arrested in Palm Bay on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.

Anyone with information regarding Grinstead is asked to call the department at 321-608-6731 or call Crimeline at 800-324-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: