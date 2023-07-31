Boil water advisory issued for Winter Springs neighborhood

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGs, Fla. – A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a Winter Springs neighborhood after a water main break, city officials announced on Monday.

According to a news release, the water main break and water outage is in the area of Sheoah Boulevard in the Highlands area.

“On July 31, 2023, a private contractor installing fiber optic lines for WOW! Fiber Internet Services hit a 12 inch water main near the intersection of Sheoah Boulevard and Clearn Court,” the release read in part.

Officials said crews are in the process of repairing the water line to restore utility service to the area.

Due to the break, a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for 24 homes along Clearn Court and Tam Court.

Addresses impacted by this boil water notice are:

620-636 Clearn Court

650-659 Tam Court

According to the release, residents should follow these precautions until further notice:

Boil water intended for consumption: It is recommended to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or any other activity that involves consuming water. Use boiled or bottled water: Please use boiled water or commercially bottled water for all food preparation, including washing fruits and vegetables, and making beverages such as coffee and tea.

The notice will be lifted once laboratory testing shows negative results for any biological contamination within a 48 hour period. For more information and updates, click here or call Winter Springs Utilities at 407-327-1800 or after-hours service at 407-327-2669.

To contact WOW customer service call 1-866-496-9669.

