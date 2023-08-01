2 men killed in Kissimmee shooting near Tampa Avenue

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men died on Monday night following a fatal shooting in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received calls about the shooting around 8:19 p.m. near Tampa Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds — one of whom was in a vehicle and another on the ground, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

The release says the man in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other man died at the scene, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Marcos Lopez is expected to relay details about the shooting when they become available.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

