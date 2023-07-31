Woman found dead in Sanford home with zip tie around her neck

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was found dead with a zip tie around her neck at a home earlier this month, according to the department.

Police said they were called to a home along Saltmarsh Loop shortly after 2 p.m. on July 17 after receiving calls about an unconscious woman.

An incident report shows Joysee Cartagena, 49, was declared dead by paramedics. Police said fire crews removed the zip tie while trying to render aid.

No information has yet been provided about the cause of death or what led to the zip tie being placed on Cartagena’s neck.

Officers said there is a possible person of interest in this case, but did not provide a name or what they may know about the woman’s death.

