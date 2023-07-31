2 arrested, 2 on the run after Lake County gas station robbery

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested and two others are on the run after an early morning gas station robbery Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to Kangaroo Express gas station located at 10030 County Road 44 in Leesburg around 4:14 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from the business.

According to a news release, the caller described being robbed by four thieves wearing ski masks.

The robbers made off with a large amount of cigarettes and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu, deputies said.

The vehicle was later located by Leesburg police, deputies said.

Officers were able to locate two men hiding in a carport near the vehicle who matched the description of two of the thieves in the robbery, according to the release.

Leesburg police arrested the two individuals on trespassing charges and they were booked into the Lake County jail, deputies said. Investigators have not released the identities of the two people arrested.

