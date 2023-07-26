New Lake County K-8 school honors prominent teacher

The new Aurelia M. Cole Academy is named after Aurelia Cole, a prominent Lake County educator who touched many lives during her 44-year career.

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Lake County School District held a ceremony and invited the community to tour its newest K8 school on Wednesday.

“Today is bigger than the opening of a new school,” said Danielle Green, Aurelia Cole’s daughter. “Today marks the beginning of a legacy. The evidence of progress and the promise of a bright future.”

Aurelia Cole passed away in 2018, but her legacy lives on in the lives of those she impacted. Green said it’s almost every day someone tells their family a story about how her mother inspired them.

“It is always encouraging and inspiring,” Green said. “I always say that although my mother is no longer physically here with us on Earth, she is still here because she left a piece of herself with so many people in this county.”

The new school takes the place of Clermont Elementary School and Clermont Middle School. Clermont Middle School was demolished back in 2021 and Clermont Elementary will reopen as the Lincoln Park Education Center in August 2024.

Superintendent of Lake County Schools Diane Kornegay said the new K8 was needed.

“Just the opportunities that a new facility can provide for kids, whether it’s the STEM robotics programs or in this case, performing arts,” Kornegay said. “An amazing stage where kids can perform. We’ll have a dance program. There’s so many things that are going to be happening (not) only during the school day, but after school.”

News 6 was able to tour the new school with the Cole family on Wednesday. Danielle Green’s children and Aurelia Cole’s grandchildren, Wesley and Willie, were excited to see the school named after their grandmother.

“It’s pretty cool,” Wesley Green said. “It has a lot of new stuff I haven’t seen before. All the rooms look good, and it looks like everybody’s been working hard on it.”

The school is full of colorful murals, but one, in particular, stands out to the Cole family.

Near the front entrance of the school, a colorful wall showcases a black and white photo of Aurelia Cole along with a quote from the educator that reads:

“A champion is one who won’t quit. No matter how difficult situations become, you have to know that you can overcome them.”

Danielle Green also spoke during the opening ceremony earlier in the day. She highlighted the significance of this school bearing her mother’s name.

“We celebrate the fact that the same school grounds that were illegal for my mother to step foot on during the time of segregation now houses a school with her name on it,” Green said.

She said seeing the completed school was an overwhelming experience.

“You know, knowing all of the history and where we are today and walking in here, it is just, it’s overwhelming,” Green said. “The pride we feel, the joy we feel, the excitement, it’s so many different emotions. It’s bittersweet because she’s not here to celebrate it with us. But we know that her spirit is all throughout this school.”

The new school will house around 1,200 students and will be ready to welcome them on the first day of school on Aug. 10.

