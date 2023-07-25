Oceola County back-to-school parent hotline opens

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Osceola County School Board has officially instituted a parent hotline for inquisitive parents, so answers to their questions are now just a phone call away.

The Transportation Services’ Parent Hotline is open for calls in English and Spanish. Parents can call 407-483-3673 with any comments, questions or concerns they may have from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to the hotline, parents are able to chat (in English or Spanish) via the Osceola School’s website. By selecting the “Let’s Talk” tab, parents will be able to receive direct responses via email.

Both the Transportation Services Parent Hotline and the Let’s Talk platform will be active for the entire school year for parents and community members to leave comments, share concerns and more.

