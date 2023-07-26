It’s that time of year! Here are back-to-school events you can visit in the Orlando area

Sunbelt Rentals dropped off thousands of supplies for Duval County Public Schools students on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s that time of year again. Beloved by parents, loathed by children. Back-to-school time is just around the corner and loads of places across Orlando are celebrating with giveaways, parties and so much more.

Check out these Central Florida back-to-school happenings across town that all can enjoy. If you’d like something added to the list, send an email with details to web@wkmg.com.

Free School Supplies: Back to School Bash

When: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Faith Assembly- 9307 Curry Ford Road #Suite B Orlando, FL

Faith Assembly is here to help you and your child by providing them with tools they need to succeed.

Back to School-Orlando

When: Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Florida Technical College, Orlando Campus- 12900 Challenger Parkway Orlando, FL

Come out to FTC and enjoy multiple activities, music, and more! They will be giving away hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies.

13th Annual Back to School Expo

When: Saturday Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Altamonte Mall- 451 East Altamonte Drive #Suite 2165 Altamonte Springs, FL

This Back to School Expo is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family focused organizations and companies.

Back to School Fest-Orlando

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Blanchard Park- 2451 Dean Road Pavilion #2 Union Park, FL

Come out and join The Outpouring Orlando for food, games, and family fun! This is the 3rd Annual Back to School fest this team is hosting.

20th Annual Back to School Festival

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Krush Brau Park- West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL

The Caribbean Community Connection of Orlando and Carlita’s House Outreach Ministry are presenting the 20th annual back to school day festival.

*Registration required.

Back to School Bash 2023

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: LIV at Nona 10783 Narcoossee Road #113 Orlando, FL

Celebrate back to school with school supplies, fresh haircuts, face painting and music for all to enjoy.

Oviedo Mall’s Back to School Bash

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Oviedo Mall- 1700 Oviedo Mall Boulevard Oviedo, FL

Get ready to kick off the school year in style with a school supply scavenger hunt.

Back to School Pool Party

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection, Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL

Have some fun in the sun with games, crafts, face painting, ice cream, popcorn and more.

*$25 for general admission to this event.

Back-to-school collection

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2173 Liston Court Orlando, FL

C﻿ome have fun with FamiliesOntheGo for their back-to-school celebration with games and prizes and a school supply give away.

Back to School Bash

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Reiter Park- 311 West Warren Avenue Longwood, FL

This is a free community event designed to celebrate students returning to school and help parents get what they need.

Back to School Supply Giveaway

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Maxx Orlando- 7901 Kingspointe Parkway #Ste 2 Orlando, FL

This event is dedicated to helping the Orlando Youth and families of the community.

Back to School Trivia Event

When: Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Twisted Root Burger Co.- 4270 Aloma Avenue Winter Park, FL 32792

This “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader” inspired trivia night will award prizes to the top 2 scoring teams, plus raffles for school supplies.

