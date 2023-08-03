86º
Potted plants, drugs seized during Oviedo drug bust

Mushrooms, fentanyl found during search warrant

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Drugs were seized during a search warrant executed by Oviedo police on Thursday morning. (Oviedo Police Department)

OVIEDO, Fla. – A wide array of drugs were found during a drug bust in Oviedo on Thursday morning, according to the police department.

Police said they served a search warrant on a home, where they seized the following substances:

  • 2 pounds of mushrooms
  • Six potted marijuana plants
  • Around 100 grams of marijuana
  • 11 grams of fentanyl

“The street value of fentanyl is appx. $1,100,” the police department wrote. “Kudos to our CRT and SRT officers for getting these drugs off the street.”

Police shared images of the drugs they found during the operation to the department’s social media.

No additional information was provided about arrests stemming from the drug bust or where it took place.

