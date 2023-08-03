Potted plants, drugs seized during Oviedo drug bust

Drugs were seized during a search warrant executed by Oviedo police on Thursday morning.

OVIEDO, Fla. – A wide array of drugs were found during a drug bust in Oviedo on Thursday morning, according to the police department.

Police said they served a search warrant on a home, where they seized the following substances:

2 pounds of mushrooms

Six potted marijuana plants

Around 100 grams of marijuana

11 grams of fentanyl

“The street value of fentanyl is appx. $1,100,” the police department wrote. “Kudos to our CRT and SRT officers for getting these drugs off the street.”

Police shared images of the drugs they found during the operation to the department’s social media.

This a.m. a search warrant was served on a home in the city where 2 lbs of mushrooms, 6 pot&plants, appx 100 grams of bud and 11 grams of fentanyl were seized. The street value of fentanyl is appx. $1100. Kudos to our CRT and SRT officers for getting these drugs off the streets. pic.twitter.com/V5A07N3q4I — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) August 3, 2023

No additional information was provided about arrests stemming from the drug bust or where it took place.

