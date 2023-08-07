Coast Guard rescues missing Florida boater out at sea for more than a day

A 25-year-old missing boater was rescued Saturday morning off the St. Augustine coast after being at sea for more than 24 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to our news partners at WJXT in Jacksonville, Charles Gregory was last seen late Thursday evening departing the Lighthouse Park boat ramp on a 12-foot Jon boat.

Gregory’s boat was submerged in water but still floating on the surface when he was found. His parents said he was stung by jellyfish and encountered several sharks while at sea.

He was brought back to shore at the Vilano Beach Pier and is now home with his mom, who was relieved when she heard the good news. She said her son has been out on the water his entire life and goes fishing three to four times a week.

His parents said Sunday that their son was severely sunburned and dehydrated after being out in the water for more than 24 hours.

Gregory told his mother what kept him going as crews were looking for him was the idea of returning home to his parents.

