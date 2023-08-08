Over 1K customers to be affected by Dunnellon boil water advisory

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A precautionary boil water notice advisory was issued by the Florida Government Utility Authority after a 6-inch water main break in Dunnellon on Monday, according to the FGUA.

In a release, FGUA officials said the break happened on 110th Place, causing water pressure to fall below federal and state guidelines.

While the water service is expected to be restored this evening, the advisory will remain in effect until water samples can be tested following repairs, the release shows. FGUA estimates this will likely happen by Thursday.

During the advisory, customers are urged to bring water used for cooking or drinking to a “rolling boil” for at least one minute to get rid of potential bacteria, viruses and protozoa. Alternatively, bottled water can be used.

According to the FGUA, the advisory is in effect for all 1,203 customers in the Dunnellon Utility System.

For additional information and updates, visit the FGUA’s website here.

