Sen. Rick Scott visits Volusia County in ‘Keeping Our Kids Safe Tour’

Sen. Rick Scott joined Volusia County officials for his "Keeping Our Kids Safe" Tour as Central Florida children prepare to head back to school.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott met with law enforcement, school officials and other local leaders in Volusia County Wednesday for a discussion on children’s safety.

The roundtable discussion was held at a Boys & Girls Club in DeLand and part of Scott’s “Keeping Our Kids Safe Tour.”

Scott spoke about his legislative priorities and actions to protect Florida kids and families.

Those in attendance spoke about challenges facing children and educators.

The topics included drugs, human trafficking, toxicity on social media, and video game violence.

“Ideas people have, that’s my reason for traveling the state,” Scott said. “Get people’s ideas and talk about what we can do to keep kids safe.”

Sheriff Mike Chitwood was at the roundtable and said law enforcement and school guardians will do their part to keep students safe.

“First day of school, let’s set the tone and from there we pray that the good Lord looks after us and we don’t have anything that we saw the last school year happening across the country,” he said.

The first day of school in Volusia County is Thursday, Aug. 14.

