First day of school canceled at Eau Gallie High over power outage

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools announced Thursday that it was canceling the first day of classes at Eau Gallie High School due to a power outage.

The district said in a statement on Facebook that its decision was prompted due to Florida Power & Light’s latest estimates that power would be restored at the school sometime in the early afternoon.

Staff will be on campus to assist students who need help getting back home, the district said, adding all after-school activities were also canceled Thursday.

Things are expected to get back to normal on Friday, what the district said would be a regular school day.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The school is located at 400 Commodore Boulevard in the Eau Gallie area of Melbourne, Florida.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: