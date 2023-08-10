Step back into the ‘70s at the Space Coast Woodstock Pub Crawl

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Get ready to throw on your bell bottoms and tie-dye T-shirts, because the Woodstock Pub Crawl is returning to downtown Melbourne on Aug. 26.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the pub crawl will take participants through six stops in downtown Melbourne where they can enjoy a free drink while enjoying some throwback tunes from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Tickets for the event are $20 when purchased in advance and $30 at the door. A portion of the money made from the pub crawl will be donated to the Children’s Hunger Project.

Some venues will also have live music and participants have the opportunity to win prizes through a raffle.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

