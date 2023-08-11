95º
Flagler County man wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Winning ticket purchased at J Discount in Ormond Beach

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Lottery (WPLG)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County man claimed a $1 million prize Friday from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Maher Nameh, of Palm Coast, bought the winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular game at J Discount, located at 1041 North US Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. Nameh claimed the prize and chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

J Discount will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling a winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game launched in February. There were only two $1 million prizes designated for this game. There is one left now, according to the Florida Lottery website, along with millions of lesser prizes.

