Florida village terrorized by peacocks plans to use vasectomies to solve the problem

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The village of Pinecrest is planning to use vasectomies to help solve the issue of its overwhelming number of peacocks, according to CBS News.

News 6 partner WPLG-TV has reported extensively on the problems these peacocks have posed to the people of Pinecrest.

In June, some residents told WPLG-TV that the birds were overpopulation the village and damaging vehicles in the area.

“If I ever send pictures to people who don’t live here, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you have peacocks?” Pinecrest resident Lesley Russo said.

Commissioner Raquel Regalado said that the village has been working to solve problems with the peacock population.

“I know everyone sees them, and they’re like, “Oh, they’re so beautiful,’ but when you have a pack of 20 squawking at 3 in the morning, it gets a little annoying, and everybody calls their county commissioner,” Regalado said. “When they see their reflection in cars and in windows, they attack it. They get on top of the roof — they’re very protective about their nests.”

Regalado added that the peacocks don’t just pose a threat to people’s belongings, but to people’s safety, too.

“The No. 1 complaint is peacocks, and we’re actually moving toward their mating season, where they get very, very aggressive,” Regalado said.

In about a month, Pinecrest plans to take part in a pilot program aimed at curbing the population of peacocks by giving them vasectomies. The plan entails partnering with a veterinarian to perform the vasectomies, hopefully cutting down on the number of birds.

“We’re going to be tagging them and finding out what the population is, what is a sustainable population, and how we can ensure that we can all coexist without property damage, without the peacocks being hurt,” Regalado said.

Regalado added that if the plan works in Pinecrest, it could also work in places like South Miami and Coral Gables.

