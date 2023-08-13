New Osceola superintendent talks all things back-to-school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every school district in Central Florida will be back in school tomorrow.

From school safety to staff shortages and new education laws, there was a lot to tackle for superintendents this summer.

Osceola County’s new superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down all things back-to-school and how he feels embarking on his first year in the role.

“It’s something I’ve been working toward my entire life,” Shanoff said. “At the end of the day, it’s about the kids that we serve in Osceola County and the kids that we serve across Central Florida.”

