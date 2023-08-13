91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Orlando pilot rescued after plane crashes in Florida Keys, deputies say

Pilot identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Orlando, Keys, Florida Keys
Monroe County Sheriff's Office rescued Orlando pilot Adam Joseph Barney after a small plane crash in Lower Keys waters. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

An Orlando pilot was rescued after the small plane he was piloting crashed into the lower Florida Keys waters on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified around 10:18 a.m. and rescued the pilot – identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando – about three miles off of Sawyer Key.

According to a news release, deputies transported Barney “to waiting paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.”

[TRENDING: 4 arrested after woman kidnapped, held in dog cage, Orange County deputies say | 2 injured in Polk County after speeding teen switches off lights, crashes into SUV, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said there were no life-threatening injuries reported and the pilot was the only person on board the Aero Commander 500 airplane.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident, according to the release.

Aviation authorities will be investigating the crash, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email