Orlando pilot rescued after plane crashes in Florida Keys, deputies say

An Orlando pilot was rescued after the small plane he was piloting crashed into the lower Florida Keys waters on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified around 10:18 a.m. and rescued the pilot – identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando – about three miles off of Sawyer Key.

According to a news release, deputies transported Barney “to waiting paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.”

Deputies said there were no life-threatening injuries reported and the pilot was the only person on board the Aero Commander 500 airplane.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident, according to the release.

Aviation authorities will be investigating the crash, deputies said.