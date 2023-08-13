Orlando hits 100 degrees, breaks record from 1938

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando officially broke the daytime high temperature of 98 degrees set in 1938, reaching 100 degrees just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s been eight years since Orlando recorded 100 degrees as the high temperature. That temperature was recorded June 19, 2015, which also tied the heat record that day which had previously been set in 1998.

Orlando officially broke the daytime high temperature on Saturday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Sanford also tied the daily heat record, reaching 99 degrees set in 2006 late this afternoon.

High temperatures across Central Florida on Saturday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The average high temperature is 92 degrees, putting Orlando eight degrees above average after starting the day at 79, which is five degrees above average for overnight lows.

Heat continues to be a problem for Central Florida. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The sweltering heat continues tomorrow too as a mid-level ridge of high pressure expands toward the peninsula.

The National Weather Service has already issued Excessive Heat Warnings for the majority of east central Florida beginning at 11 a.m. and running though 7 p.m.

Heat advisories and warnings (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The forecasted high for Orlando is 99 degrees which, if met, will tie the heat record set in 1961.

Forecast highs for Sunday (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Factor in the humid air and feels like temperatures will range from 108-116 degrees for several hours tomorrow.

Sunday rain chances (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There will be some rain in the afternoon, but it won’t be much to bring relief from the stifling heat. Rain chances after 2 p.m. on Sunday through the evening will be 30% for the metro area. Closer to the coast, the rain chances are lower closer to 10-20%. The highest coverage of rain will be west of I-75 at 40%.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: