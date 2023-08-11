Summer heat causing record-breaking energy usage, OUC says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures are reaching all-time highs, but Central Florida residents are at risk for more than just heat-related illness.

The Orlando Utilities Commission released a statement Thursday reporting its Orlando and St. Cloud customers are using record-breaking amounts of energy, driving up their electricity bill as the weather continues to get hotter.

OUC said in the news release that its Orlando customers reached 1,349 megawatts (MW) of electricity on Wednesday, breaking records set both days prior. St. Cloud customers reached 271 MW the same day, eclipsing records set Monday and Tuesday, the release states.

Before this week, OUC said it had recorded a peak demand in Orlando of 1,285 MW on June 25, 2019. St. Cloud last recorded a peak demand on July 3 of 250 MW, the release states.

OUC said that making some small changes around your home can make a big difference in your electricity bill. It recommend keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher because each degree below 78 can cost you up to 8% more on cooling costs.

The service provider also recommend washing your clothes in cold water, replacing air filters and cleaning dryer vents frequently, keeping curtains or blinds drawn and setting the temperature of your water heater to no more than 125 degrees.

