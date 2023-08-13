‘It’s crazy hot:’ Tourists in Orlando switch up plans in face of record-breaking Florida heat

A view of the sun from a parapet at WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the heart of Orlando’s tourist district along International Drive, visitors to Central Florida told News 6 on Sunday that they were struggling to find ways to escape from yet another day of scorching heat.

Phil Walter and his family had come down from the United Kingdom.

“It’s crazy hot over here. It’s just something we normally wouldn’t see in the U.K. at all,” Walter said. “Even in the shade it’s just always there, it’s oppressive. It just really drags you down over the course of a day. It’s a really, really long day in the heat.”

Walter said that the heat influenced his family to change up their vacation plans, opting for more visits to water parks.

“We did Aquatica two or three times, we only thought we’d do it the once. We thought we’d do Universal a couple of times, we just did it the once. SeaWorld, Discovery Cove yesterday, trying to keep cool with all the stuff that involves the water to make sure we can keep the kids cool, to be fair,” Walter said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 also met Simon Whitsbread, who was visiting from the U.K. with his family as well.

Though he’s been to Florida once before, he said the heat during this latest trip was unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

“It’s been a lot hotter than we remember the last time. It’s just taken us by surprise a little bit with just how warm it has been,” Whitsbread said.

To stay hydrated, he had his own solution — a CamelBak.

“The fact that we can fill it up in the park for free as well as at the water stations means we haven’t had to pay for it either. It’s been helpful,” Whitsbread said.

Orlando broke a temperature record on Saturday when the mercury hit 100 degrees, passing the previous Aug. 12 record of 98 degrees set in 1938 and marking the first time that Orlando’s high temperature has been 100 degrees since June 19, 2015.

News 6 Meteorologist Michelle Morgan said that a heat dome sitting over the Southeast U.S. is what’s to blame for the excessive temperature readings.

“The heat dome essentially just traps hot air and it just keeps our temperatures above average and that’s why we’ve been seeing our daily highs reaching the upper 90s,” Morgan said, adding the mix of humidity with the daytime highs is what’s sent heat index values into the triple digits.

According to Morgan, anyone planning a visit to Central Florida — to its beaches, theme parks or otherwise — must be prepared.

“You need to prepare yourself for the heat, especially if you are going to be out in the heat for a long period of time,” Morgan said.

Stay up to date with the weather by downloading News 6′s Pinpoint Weather app, available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: