Record-breaking heat expected across the area

ORLANDO, Fla. – The familiar heat dome out to the the west continues to keep things hot across the area on Sunday. On Saturday, an 85 year old temperature record was broken in Orlando. The record was set back in 1938 of 98° and Orlando hit 100°.

The forecast on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. Starting off with plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. No rain is expected during the morning. After 2 p.m the east coast seabreeze will increase firing up a few showers and storms across the area. The rain chances are higher inland between 40-50% and coastal areas between 20-30%.

Rain Chances

An excessive heat warning in effect today for all of Central Florida where heat indices are expected to be between 108-116°. Daytime highs expected to hit 99° which may tie the record set back in 1961.