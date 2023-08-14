89º
Final vote expected on extending downtown Orlando’s moratorium on new bars, nightclubs

Move would extend bans on new bars, clubs until spring 2024

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Hospitality leaders discuss moratorium extension in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando city commissioners are expected to make a final decision Monday on whether to extend the city’s ban on new bars and nightclubs downtown.

Last month, the commission approved a first reading of the moratorium extension, which would extend the ban on new bars and clubs through March of next year.

The original moratorium is set to expire in September. It was put in place to help improve safety after a string of shootings downtown last summer.

The extension on the moratorium is meant to get city staff more time to find the best practices for maintaining public safety from around the country.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. in Orlando City Hall council chambers. To watch it on Zoom, click here.

