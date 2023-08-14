Final vote expected on extending downtown Orlando’s moratorium on new bars, nightclubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando city commissioners are expected to make a final decision Monday on whether to extend the city’s ban on new bars and nightclubs downtown.

Last month, the commission approved a first reading of the moratorium extension, which would extend the ban on new bars and clubs through March of next year.

The original moratorium is set to expire in September. It was put in place to help improve safety after a string of shootings downtown last summer.

The extension on the moratorium is meant to get city staff more time to find the best practices for maintaining public safety from around the country.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. in Orlando City Hall council chambers. To watch it on Zoom, click here.

