6-year-old Florida boy dies after being accidentally shot by 9-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy died Monday in Jacksonville after he was accidentally shot in the head by a 9-year-old who was handling a gun when it went off, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded to a report of a person shot around 2:47 p.m. in the 5500 block of Shady Pine Street South.

According to the sheriff’s office, when police arrived they located a 6-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said an initial investigation determined two children were in the residence “in the care of an adult” and one of the children was able to get the gun and fire a single shot which struck the victim in the head.

Law enforcement officials said there is not any indication of violence being related to the incident and there are no outstanding suspects.

