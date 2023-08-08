Brevard County father shoots at son who crashed into garage, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old man was arrested when he shot at his son multiple times Saturday evening after he crashed into his father’s garage, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Byron Beckford Jones and his son, Nicholas Lattwon Jones, 38, were both arrested.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, deputies responded to a disturbance along Wood Lake Drive in Cocoa after Nicholas Jones had driven his white Nissan pickup truck into the garage door of Byron Jones’ residence, causing $1,800 worth of damage.

When deputies arrived, Nicholas Jones was gone and Byron Jones told them, “If he comes back, you guys are going to have to peel him off of the pavement.”

According to the affidavit, Byron Jones told deputies he opened fire when his son returned to the house a couple hours later and tried to run him over in the driveway.

However, surveillance video from a nearby home “contradicted Byron’s account.” Sheriff’s officials said the video showed the pickup truck stop at the end of the driveway and Byron Jones walking toward the truck as it was backing out.

Byron Jones fired about six shots in Nicholas Jones’ direction, according to the affidavit.

Byron Jones faces charges of domestic violence aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

Nicholas Jones faces a charge of criminal mischief of greater than $1,000.

