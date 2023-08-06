Burning bus slows traffic on State Road 528 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A bus became engulfed in flames Sunday on State Road 528, bringing eastbound traffic to a halt for around half an hour in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at 12:04 p.m. near mile marker 39, around two miles away from SR-528′s interchange with Interstate 95.

Traffic cameras at the onset showed a large presence of first responders at the scene, all in the blurry distance of the otherwise empty roadway.

As of 12:40 p.m., all but the rightmost lane had been cleared, according to FL511.

In a preliminary statement, troopers said they arrived to find the bus driver was not inside of the burning vehicle and had not suffered any injuries, adding there were no other passengers to account for.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

