Missing Florida teen could be in Tampa Bay area

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A teen was reported missing on Monday afternoon out of Pasco County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE said Victoria Quiles,17. was last seen near the 38500 block of County Road 54 in Zephyrhills.

According to FDLE, Quiles was last spotted wearing a white shirt and black pants. She might also have light-and-dark-brown braided hair, a release from FDLE shows.

The release states Quiles is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing around 100 pounds with brown eyes.

She might be in the area of Tampa Bay, FDLE officials reported.

Anyone with information on Quiles’ whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050 or 911.

