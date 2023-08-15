Seminole schools warn parents about dangers of Saturn app

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools released a warning to parents on Tuesday about an app students could be using.

SCPS officials said the Saturn app uses students’ phone numbers, Snapchat accounts or school emails to create accounts.

Once students create an account, they’re then able to upload class schedules and connect with other students in the same school, according to the district.

However, district officials explained that anyone who signs up for an account is able to see all the information for everyone else in that same school, which could cause concerns for parents.

As a result, the district is urging parents to discuss with students the importance of keeping personal information private while online.

