Woman accused of attempted murder after victim found shot in Osceola motel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Deputies in Osceola County arrested a woman on Tuesday who’s accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting victim found inside of a motel earlier this month.

The victim was found on Aug. 4 at the Knights Inn on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, having been shot multiple times, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it had since identified and arrested Ruby Ortiz, 23, alleging she was involved with the case. The sheriff’s office has not said exactly what that involvement was.

Ortiz faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery and several firearms charges.

She is being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

