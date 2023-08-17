78º
Flash flooding reported along US-192 in St. Cloud

Police urge drivers to avoid the area as water drains

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Flooded roads in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon (courtesy of News 6 viewer Jahimael Hance) (Jahimael Hance)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Flash flooding was reported by St. Cloud police on Thursday afternoon amid heavy storms in the region, according to the police department.

Police said that the flooding was seen along portions of 13th Street (US-192) as a result of a passing thunderstorm.

The water is expected to drain quickly, though drivers are urged to avoid the area and take care to not drive through water-covered roads.

News 6 viewers in the area shared videos of the heavy rain and flooding in nearby neighborhoods.

jahimael Hance

Flooded roads in my neighborhood in St. Cloud fl and drivers passing through the flooded road .

St. Cloud
jahimael Hance

Heavy rain lighting in St. Cloud fl

St. Cloud

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email