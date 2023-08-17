Flash flooding reported along US-192 in St. Cloud

Flooded roads in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon (courtesy of News 6 viewer Jahimael Hance)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Flash flooding was reported by St. Cloud police on Thursday afternoon amid heavy storms in the region, according to the police department.

Police said that the flooding was seen along portions of 13th Street (US-192) as a result of a passing thunderstorm.

The water is expected to drain quickly, though drivers are urged to avoid the area and take care to not drive through water-covered roads.

News 6 viewers in the area shared videos of the heavy rain and flooding in nearby neighborhoods.

