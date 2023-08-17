80º
Orange County deputies looking for missing, endangered 76-year-old woman

Marie Conseillant Rhau last seen on Monday evening

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Missing, Orlando
76-year-old Marie Conseillant Rhau (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced that is seeking the public’s help looking for a missing and endangered 76-year-old woman.

Deputies said Marie Conseillant Rhau was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. in her home off of Sparling Hills Circle in Orlando.

According to a news release, Rhau only speaks Creole and there is concern for her well-being as she suffers from early-onset Dementia.

Rhau is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and having gray hair and black eyes.

Deputies ask that if you have seen Rhau or have any information about where she might be, please call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

