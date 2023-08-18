Fire impacts 8 units, 20 people at Orlando apartment complex

The American Red Cross responded on Thursday to help those impacted by the apartment fire.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a fire at an Orlando apartment complex on Thursday, according to fire officials.

In a release, the department said that crews tackled the two-alarm fire on the third story of an apartment building near 5365 Cinderlane Pkwy.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, and no injuries were reported, fire officials announced.

However, officials from the American Red Cross explained that emergency assistance was provided to families in eight units involved in the fire.

According to the Red Cross, there were 20 people impacted in total, including one child.

“One-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance was offered as well as emotional support services,” Red Cross officials said. “We will continue to provide support within the coming days to all the families affected by this disaster.”

