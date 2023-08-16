No injuries after house catches fire in Union Park, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County firefighters put out a burning home Wednesday morning in Union Park.

Crews were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to an address along Park Manor Drive, responding to multiple 911 calls to find the home 75% involved in heavy flames as they immediately began their attack, according to a Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

All occupants of the home had made it out and no injuries were reported as the fire was soon extinguished. Crews were said to still be at the scene as of 8 a.m. on firewatch, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the home’s garage and attic, but smoke and water damage was likely throughout the rest of the structure, the statement reads.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

