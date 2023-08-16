92º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

No injuries after house catches fire in Union Park, officials say

Crews respond to Park Manor Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Fire
Orange County Fire Rescue responds to burning home along Park Manor Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County firefighters put out a burning home Wednesday morning in Union Park.

Crews were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to an address along Park Manor Drive, responding to multiple 911 calls to find the home 75% involved in heavy flames as they immediately began their attack, according to a Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

All occupants of the home had made it out and no injuries were reported as the fire was soon extinguished. Crews were said to still be at the scene as of 8 a.m. on firewatch, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the home’s garage and attic, but smoke and water damage was likely throughout the rest of the structure, the statement reads.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email