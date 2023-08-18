83º
Florida man struck, killed after jumping out of moving ambulance, troopers say

Paramedic tried to stop man, also fell into roadway

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, St. Lucie County, Strange Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old Jacksonville man died after an unusual crash involving an ambulance in St. Lucie County, News 6 partner WJXT reports.

According to WPTV, the Florida Highway Patrol said the man was a patient in an ambulance as it traveled south on I-95 and jumped out while it was moving.

A 29-year-old paramedic from Jacksonville who was also in the back of the ambulance tried to stop him and also fell onto the roadway.

Multiple vehicles hit the 70-year-old man and he died at the scene.

The paramedic was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

