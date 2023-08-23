The Villages man wins $1M prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old man living in The Villages won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s “A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR” scratch-off game, according to a news release.

Michael Nelson Sr. bought the $50 ticket from a Circle K, located at 770 Kristine Way in The Villages, and claimed his winnings Wednesday as a one-time, lump sum payment of $640,000 at the Florida Lottery’s Tampa District Office, the release states.

That Circle K will reportedly get a $2,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The scratch-off game in question was launched in February and features 234 $1 million prizes, as well as two top prizes of $1 million each year “for life,” the release states.

Players of “A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR” have overall odds of 1-in-4.50 for a win, according to Florida Lottery.

