Deputies looking for man after attempted bank robbery in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who attempted to rob a credit union on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded around 12:09 p.m. to the McCoy Federal Credit Union located at 502 South Chickasaw Trail regarding the attempted robbery.

According to the release, employees said a man entered the bank and demanded money before “fleeing in an unknown direction.”

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

