90º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Deputies looking for man after attempted bank robbery in Orange County

Man demanded money at McCoy Federal Credit Union at 502 South Chickasaw Trail

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime
Orange County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are looking for a man who attempted to rob a credit union on Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Deputies said they responded around 12:09 p.m. to the McCoy Federal Credit Union located at 502 South Chickasaw Trail regarding the attempted robbery.

According to the release, employees said a man entered the bank and demanded money before “fleeing in an unknown direction.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email