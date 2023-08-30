Uber offers free rides to Florida shelters as Idalia nears

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Uber announced Tuesday it will provide free round-trip rides to and from state-approved evacuation shelters as Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm early on Wednesday.

In a release, Uber officials said that the free round trips will be discounted up to a maximum of $35 each way.

To take advantage of the offer, customers will have to do the following:

Open the Uber app Tap “Account” on the bottom right Tap “Wallet” Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code” Enter code “IDALIARELIEF” Select any of the following counties: Alachua, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Lake, Marion, Nassau, Orange, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Union and Volusia

The offer remains valid for up to two trips per rider, and the promo code must be applied before requesting the ride in order for the discount to take effect, the release states.

Uber also confirmed that the promotion will not affect driver earnings, and the offer can’t be combined with other promotions or discounts.

For a list of emergency shelters in Central Florida, click here.

