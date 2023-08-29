77º
Florida’s Big Bend bracing for massive storm surge from Idalia

Several areas under mandatory evacuation ahead of storm

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Erik von Ancken, Anchor/Reporter

Portions of Florida's Big Bend could see storm surge as high as 15 feet.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 storm, bringing a devastating storm surge along with it.

State leaders have warned that the storm surge could reach 15 feet.

“It would wipe a lot of (the community) out,” said one resident of Crystal River in Citrus County. “People’s homes would be gone. Businesses would be gone.”

The area is currently under a mandatory evacuation order.

Despite that, some people living in the Big Bend area are choosing to ride out the storm in their homes.

News 6 spotted some people fishing as they awaited Idalia.

Idalia strengthened into a category 2 hurricane Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Idalia was about 195 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, moving north at 16 mph while packing 100 mph winds. Hurricane-force winds extend outward 25 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds extend 160 miles from the center of the storm.

