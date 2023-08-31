Orlando Salvation Army emergency teams bring meals to Idalia victims

Salvation Army volunteers in the Big Bend region to help out Idalia victims.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major Thomas Richmond with The Salvation Army is on the road and is headed to the hardest hit areas after Idalia battered Florida’s Big Bend region.

“As you see, we are boots on the ground and we are trying to get things done for our folks,” Richmond said.

Richmond spoke to News 6 Thursday and said emergency response crews were on standby and are already making moves to get results for those affected by the storm.

“As soon as the storm passed, we knew it was safe enough for us to get people in there. We moved teams from Lakeland to Cross City last night. One of them being the Orlando crew,” he said.

Cell phone video from The Salvation Army Orlando Area Command showed volunteers loading up canteens with hundreds of meals earlier this week.

The teams were deployed on Tuesday and rode out the storm in Polk County. Then on Wednesday afternoon, they began handing out meals.

“We have eight more canteens besides the eight that we already have on the ground. We have eight more on standby then if the need is greater, we can move those folks into those areas to make sure that things are being met,” Richmond said.

Richmond explained deployment teams will continue to help victims over the next two weeks and wants hurricane victims to know that hope is on the way.

The Salvation Army is taking cash donations to help Hurricane Idalia victims. If you wish to help, here’s how you can donate:

Mail checks to The Salvation Army, P. O. BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301; Please designate Disaster Relief - Hurricane Idalia on all checks

Donate Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate through Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text STORM to 51555

Donate through Venmo at at helpsalvationarmy.org

According to The Salvation Army, a cash contribution is the most effective and most efficient way to help disaster survivors. With cash donations, The Salvation Army can purchase what disaster survivors need.

