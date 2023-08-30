Marion County expects to recover quickly from brush with Idalia

OCALA, Fla. – Residents are getting back to normal in Marion County after Hurricane Idalia brushed past the county.

Emergency officials were bracing for the worst, but feel fortunate most of the county was left unscathed, even with an early morning tornado warning.

Ocala saw some minor damage in the downtown area with some trees and power lines down.

Crews worked quickly to clear the debris from the roads.

County officials said businesses and offices that were closed Wednesday will most likely reopen Thursday, including the Marion County School District.

