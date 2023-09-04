5-year-old, man both shot in the leg in Casselberry, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy and a man on Monday were both shot in the leg in Casselberry, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on Jackson Court, where the boy and 23-year-old were shot in their left legs.

Police said the shooter and gun were located, but the shooting appears to be accidental.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he is in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

The other victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing, and the department said criminal charges are pending.

