Man shot, killed in Sanford

Kenneth Jackson, 35, found in area of 14th Street, Oleander Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Sanford police (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Sanford, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Oleander Avenue, where they found Kenneth Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Sanford Police Department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the shooter may have known the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

