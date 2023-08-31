Man shot, killed in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Sanford, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Oleander Avenue, where they found Kenneth Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Sanford Police Department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the shooter may have known the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: