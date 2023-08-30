Man suspected of fatally shooting pregnant Sanford woman over abortion refusal

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police on Tuesday announced a major arrest in connection with the homicide of an 18-year-old mother who was found dead in a car at Coastline Park in November.

According to police, an exhaustive investigation led to the arrest of Donovan Faison, 21, in the death of Kaylin Fiengo, who was pregnant when she was shot.

Faison, who faces two counts of felony homicide, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

Police said an officer was patrolling the area around Coastline Park in November and saw a car that appeared to be running while backed into a parking spot. The officer found Fiengo, who had been shot, in the driver’s seat.

Police said the investigation determined that Fiengo went to Coastline Park to meet up with Faison.

In the weeks leading up to her death, Faison and Fiengo had several arguments over Fiengo’s pregnancy, police said. Investigators said it’s believed Faison wanted Fiengo to terminate her pregnancy, but she refused.

According to police, Fiengo’s refusal to get an abortion is a possible motive for her homicide.

Fiengo’s father, who spoke to News 6 in November, said his daughter was a mother to a 1-year-old boy and a fun-loving person.

Kaylin Fiengo with her son. The boy's face has been obscured at the request of his family. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Emma Encarnacion, who lives near the park, said she remembers the night the shooting took place.

“It was really sad,” Encarnacion said. “And then from then on, you know, everybody was kind of on edge around here.”

Encarnacion said she’s relieved an arrest was made.

“This is something no parents should have to go through,” Encarnacion said. “And then you don’t know what happened to your child and your grandchild.”

Faison, whose arrest affidavit was sealed at his court appearance on Wednesday, will next be in court in October.