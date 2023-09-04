1-year-old shot in head, killed in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 1-year-old girl died after being shot in the head in Flagler County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to a home around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was found in the home and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Detectives are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses. There are no arrests at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

