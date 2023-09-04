82º
1-year-old shot in head, killed in Flagler County

Deputies investigate fatal shooting on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Palm Coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 1-year-old girl died after being shot in the head in Flagler County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to a home around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Ranwood Lane in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was found in the home and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Detectives are still gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses. There are no arrests at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

